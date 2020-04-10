Grand Opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Postponed

Though the parks are currently closed, many people were excited for them to reopen so it would only be a short time before they could enter the Marvel Theme Park Universe at Disney California Adventure. Well, that wait appears to have gotten a little longer as the opening of Avengers Campus has been delayed, according to the OC Register.
What’s Happening:
- Originally scheduled to open on July 18th at Disney California Adventure, Avengers Campus is the long-awaited addition of a Marvel-based land into the Disney theme parks, and according to Disney officials, that date has been delayed.
- Announced just one day before Disney announced that they would be closing the parks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the original date of July 18th, 2020 has been changed to simply “Coming soon” on the official Disneyland Website.
- What was set to open on July 18th was only the first phase of the land, which included WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, the Pym Test Kitchen, A walk-through experience featuring Doctor Strange called “Sanctum”, and meet and greets featuring many of the Marvel Superheroes, including Iron Man, Black Widow, and Black Panther.
- Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure closed at the end of the day on March 13th, with the hotels and Downtown Disney District closing shortly after. With the closure of the resort came the halting of any construction and refurbishment projects that were already underway at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, including work on Avengers Campus.
- A second-phase which includes an Avengers E-Ticket attraction is slated for the future, but no timetable had previously been given, and details as to what effect the delay on phase one has on phase two are unknown.
- Disneyland Resort, with its two theme parks, three hotels, and Downtown Disney District remain closed until further notice.
- No new date has been given regarding the grand opening of Avengers Campus other than “Coming Soon.”