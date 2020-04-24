shopDisney to Release Star Wars Theme Collectible Key on May The 4th

shopDisney has revealed that their newest collectible key will be released on Star Wars Day—May the 4th.

What’s happening:

A new limited edition Star Wars collectible key will be available for purchase on shopDisney

The key features the signature “D” logo at the top while the body of the key resembles a lightsaber hilt. The bottom of the key is the actual blue lightsaber and where the key’s “teeth” should be is the classic Star Wars logo.

These collectible keys are limited and will only be available while supplies last.

