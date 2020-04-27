Susan Egan Performs “I Won’t Say” from Disney’s “Hercules” In Her Home

Fans of 1997’s Hercules will love today’s #DisneySingAlong! Earlier, Disney Tweeted a video performance of Susan Egan in her home singing “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” from the Animated Classic.
For today's #DisneySingalong, the original voice of Meg, @iamsusanegan, sings "I Wont Say" from #Hercules #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/0hjPelpSPp
— Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) April 27, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Susan Egan, the voice of Megara in the animated classic Hercules, is featured today as part of Disney’s #DisneySingAlong series singing “I Won’t Say (I’m In Love)” from the popular film.
- Egan (and a few of her friends) filmed the performance in her own home, sympathizing with most of the population who are also stuck inside amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the main reason for the creation of this series of videos.
- Egan, while known for providing the voice of Herc’s main squeeze, Megara, also is widely known as the original star of Beauty And The Beast on Broadway where she was the first to perform the iconic role of Belle in the musical.
- Earlier this month, numerous talented performers sang classic Disney tunes from their own homes, and all the performances were put together for the Disney Family Singalong that aired on ABC and is now available to watch on Disney+.
- Susan Egan, while not featured in the ABC special, is a fan-favorite appearing at special events, screenings, and conventions. We were fortunate enough to see her perform her signature song from Hercules at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA back in 2017. You can watch a video of that performance below!