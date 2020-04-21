ABC Television Special “The Disney Family Singalong” Now Streaming on Disney+

Fans who can’t get enough of Disney music will be delighted to know that the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong is now available for repeated viewing on Disney+.

What’s happening:

Disney+ is now streaming the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong .

Fans who missed it the first time, or just want to enjoy it again and again, can listen to their favorite Disney songs performed by a star studded cast.

The Disney Family Singalong is available on the service in: U.S. Canada U.K. Ireland Australia New Zealand

About the Disney Family Singalong:

The magical one-hour television special

The event features celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes

Special guest remote performances and appearances include: Christina Aguilera Michael Bublé Auliʻi Cravalho Darren Criss Jordan Fisher Josh Gad Ariana Grande Alan Menken Tracee Ellis Ross Marcus Scribner And many, many more.

Plus, Disney Channel stars from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and Zombies

With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

Creative team:

The Disney Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted.

is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive produced by: Hamish Hamilton Katy Mullan Raj Kapoor

