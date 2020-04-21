ABC Television Special “The Disney Family Singalong” Now Streaming on Disney+

Fans who can’t get enough of Disney music will be delighted to know that the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong is now available for repeated viewing on Disney+.
What’s happening:
- Disney+ is now streaming the ABC special The Disney Family Singalong.
- Fans who missed it the first time, or just want to enjoy it again and again, can listen to their favorite Disney songs performed by a star studded cast.
- The Disney Family Singalong is available on the service in:
- U.S.
- Canada
- U.K.
- Ireland
- Australia
- New Zealand
About the Disney Family Singalong:
- The magical one-hour television special is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and celebrates family, music and the love of all things Disney!
- The event features celebrities with their families as they take on their favorite Disney tunes from their homes.
- Special guest remote performances and appearances include:
- Christina Aguilera
- Michael Bublé
- Auliʻi Cravalho
- Darren Criss
- Jordan Fisher
- Josh Gad
- Ariana Grande
- Alan Menken
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Marcus Scribner
- And many, many more.
- Plus, Disney Channel fans will love the group performance of “We’re All in This Together” featuring cast members from:
- High School Musical
- Descendants
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Zombies
- With an animated character to guide the on-screen lyrics, audiences, families, roommates and loved ones can follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.
Creative team:
- The Disney Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted.
- Executive produced by:
- Hamish Hamilton
- Katy Mullan
- Raj Kapoor
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now