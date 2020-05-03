Get an Exclusive Baby Yoda Pin When You Spend $30 on Star Wars Products at Toynk on May the 4th

The Child AKA Baby Yoda is making his Star Wars Day debut this year, and what better way to celebrate than with an exclusive pin from Toynk.com. The geek-friendly shopping website is offering a May the 4th Be With You Sale featuring various sales and promotions on select officially licensed Star Wars products, and best of all– if you spend $30 or more you’ll receive a complimentary The Mandalorian Cartoon Child Ears Up Collectible enamel pin.

In addition to the Baby Yoda pin, Toynk is also making available two new ceramic Star Wars Geeki Tiki variants: the Jabba 40oz Mug with Bib Fortuna 2.5oz Mini Muglet and the Rancor 45oz Mug with Oola 2.5oz Mini Muglet.

1 of 2

What’s happening:

Toynk.com

Deals include 50% off a LookSee box of Star Wars collectibles, 20% off select Star Wars Geeki Tikis including C-3PO, Wicket, and a Jawa, and 20% Star Wars Stylized Plushes including D-O, Yoda, and BB-8.

Fans who spend $30 or more will receive a Toynk exclusive Baby Yoda / The Child enamel pin.

What they’re saying:

Toynk: “This galactic-sized 45-ounce Rancor Geeki Tiki includes a bonus mini muglet of the monster's next meal, Jabba's exotic dancer, Oola. Oola mini muglet holds 2.5 ounces of liquid.”

“This galactic-sized 45-ounce Rancor Geeki Tiki includes a bonus mini muglet of the monster's next meal, Jabba's exotic dancer, Oola. Oola mini muglet holds 2.5 ounces of liquid.” Toynk: “This galactic-sized 40-ounce Jabba the Hutt Geeki Tiki includes a bonus mini muglet of his right-hand man, Bib Fortuna! Bib Fortuna mini muglet holds 2.5 ounces of liquid.”

The sales and promotional offer begin today (Sunday, May 3) and lasts through midnight again on Monday, May the 4th. For more information and to browse the rest of this terrific site’s catalogue, be sure to visit Toynk.com.