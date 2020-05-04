“The Mandalorian” Theme, “Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire” Musical Score Coming to Vinyl

Good news for vinyl record collectors coming out of this Star Wars Day: the main title theme music from The Mandalorian and the original 1996 score for the Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire multimedia project are both being issued on the medium for the very first time.

The Mandalorian fans can now pre-order a die-cut vinyl record in the shape of The Child (AKA Baby Yoda) from Disney Music Emporium featuring the theme by Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther), while those who remember Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire from the 1990s Expanded Universe can grab its re-issued soundtrack by Joel McNeely (Air Force One) on vinyl or CD from Varèse Sarabande.

What’s happening:

’s main title theme and the 1996 soundtrack for . The Child Die-Cut Vinyl depicts the creature affectionately known as Baby Yoda and features the series theme song composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson.

The Mandalorian is the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series, which premiered last fall on Disney+, while Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire consisted of a novel, video game, comic book series, toys and a soundtrack originally released in 1996.

What they’re saying:

Varèse Sarabande: “As part of the Shadows of the Empire multimedia project, a full soundtrack was composed by Joel McNeely and recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. The album art features the main Star Wars characters and was created by legendary illustrator Drew Struzan.”

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire will be released on LP vinyl on Friday, August 7, though no release date has been announced for The Mandalorian The Child die-cut vinyl release. Both are available for pre-order right now.