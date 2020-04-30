May the Savings Be WIth You – Lucasfilm Corrals Dozens of Star Wars Day Deals

by | Apr 30, 2020 10:12 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Next week’s Star Wars Day will be a day long remembered– and not just because of the unique situation in which we all find ourselves. Besides there already being plenty of events and activities planned to keep fans occupied this May the 4th, but you’ll also be able to find terrific deals across a wide spectrum of officially licensed Star Wars products.

Today in a lengthy post on the official Star Wars website, Lucasfilm shared a handy list of retailers who are participating in Star Wars Day 2020 by creating their own deals and discounts.

From the world of art and home decor, York Wallcoverings is offering 20% off Star Wars wall decals, our friends at Regal Robot are offering 25% off select Star Wars items, Acme Archives is offering 25% off all Star Wars art, Fathead is offering 30% off Star Wars wall decals, and there are even vehicle decorations available via FanWraps, which is offering 20% off all Star Wars products.

From the world of apparel, Cakeworthy is offering 40% off all Star Wars products, Chaser says if you buy one Star Wars item you can get a second at 54% off, Sanabul is offering 15% off Star Wars boxing gloves, Rags Apparel is offering 20% off all Star Wars items, Her Universe is offering 30% off all Star Wars apparel, Hanna Anderson is offering 50% off Star Wars pajamas, Creative Apparel is offering 25% off all Star Wars products from Munki Munki and Retrospective Co., Out of Print will give you a pair of Star Wars socks for free with the purchase of a Star Wars t-shirt, and Hot Topic is offering 30% off select Star Wars merchandise.

1 of 4

In the toys, books, and miscellaneous categories, you can get 44% off the cover price of a print subscription (or 25% off a digital-only subscription) to Star Wars Insider magazine, LEGO will throw in an exclusive Death Star II Battle building set with Star Wars purchases of $75 or more (plus VIPs score twice as many points on Star Wars products), Disney Lucasfilm Press is just giving away digital copies of the novel Star Wars: Queen’s Shadow, and Otterbox is offering 15% off all of its Star Wars phone cases.

As if that weren’t enough, Target is offering 20% off most Star Wars items, Best Buy says you can find savings on Star Wars stuff, Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all in-stock Star Wars items, GameStop has deals for up to 50% off on Star Wars items, W&P is offering 25% off Star Wars products, and Sideshow says you can snag up to $100 off select Star Wars collectibles.

Whew! That’s a lot of savings. For more information and discount codes for some of these retailers, be sure to visit the Star Wars Day Deals post at StarWars.com.

 
 
