New York Comic Con Announces Star Wars Day Online Events Including Q&As, Live Tweets, and More

This year’s Star Wars Day (celebrated every year on May the 4th as in “May the Fourth Be With You”) is right around the corner, and while we still may not be able to gather in large groups at cool events, the organizers of those events are making the best of a bad situation by bringing exciting Star Wars content and discussions to fans in their homes during this difficult time.

With that in mind, New York Comic Con has put together two full days of Star Wars Day celebrations– across “May the 4th” and “Revenge of the 5th”– complete with Star Wars movie and TV show live-tweets, celebrity Q&As, Lucasfilm Publishing author interviews, role-playing games, roundtable discussions, and more!

We’re celebrating Star Wars in a big way next week. Tune in for movies, trivia, interviews with celebrities & authors, and live gaming! Visit https://t.co/c5NZPvJsGX for the full schedule. See you on #Maythe4th, Padawan! pic.twitter.com/2SueXDD3tr — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 29, 2020

Above is the schedule for New York Comic Con’s May the 4th Star Wars Day events, and below you’ll find the itinerary for the follow-up fun on May the 5th.

What’s happening:

New York Comic Con is hosting two full days worth of online events celebrating this year’s Star Wars Day.

The happenings take place on both Monday, May 4th (as in "May the Fourth Be With You") and Tuesday, May 5th (as in "Revenge of the Fifth") at New York Comic Con's

What they’re saying:

New York Comic Con: “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…Star Wars debuted its first movie, launching this franchise into worlds unknown and creating new fans everywhere. Knowing that May the Force sounds quite like May the 4th, fans have adopted this day (and Revenge of the 5th) to be days of celebration for our favorite space-traveling heroes and villains alike. Celebrate with New York Comic Con, as well as other ReedPop shows from across the country to live-tweet movie reactions, watch live interviews, get to know your local community groups, and more!

For more information be sure to visit New York Comic Con’s official Star Wars Day website.