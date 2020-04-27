“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Coming to Disney+ Two Months Early on May The 4th

This May, for the first time ever, Star Wars fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place as Disney+ welcomes Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker two months early on May the 4th.

The final chapter of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , is coming to Disney+ two months early in honor of May the 4th aka Star Wars Day.

, is coming to Disney+ two months early in honor of May the 4th aka Star Wars Day. In the Netherlands, the movie will launch on Disney+ on May 5 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

To make Star Wars Day 2020 even more special, fans will be able to enjoy Disney+’s galactic line-up which includes: Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (documentary series premiere) Star Wars: The Clone Wars (series finale)

Disney+ Star Wars Concept Art Takeover:

Each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4th to feature its original concept paintings.

From Star Wars: A New Hope to The Mandalorian , the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as Ralph McQuarrie

to , the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as On the Disney+ home screen, the animated “Star Wars” brand tile gets upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump.