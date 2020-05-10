Disney Ambassadors Release Mother’s Day Episode of “Disney Cast Life”

The Disneyland and Disney World Ambassadors are back with the third episode of their weekly YouTube series, Disney Cast Life.
- Disney Parks Ambassadors Stephen, Rafa, Marilyn, and Justin have released the third episode of their YouTube series, “Disney Cast Life.”
- This episode features audio from Bob Chapek thanking Disney Parks security and key personnel for taking care of the parks while they’re closed.
- It also highlights nurses in Central Florida who celebrated Nurse’s Day with a performance of “Go the Distance” from Hercules and shows the Orlando Ballet making face masks with the materials donated by the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Disneyland Resort President Rebecca Campbell shares a special Mother’s Day message from The Incredicoaster queue.
