Disney Ambassadors Release Mother’s Day Episode of “Disney Cast Life”

The Disneyland and Disney World Ambassadors are back with the third episode of their weekly YouTube series, Disney Cast Life.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Ambassadors Stephen, Rafa, Marilyn, and Justin have released the third episode of their YouTube series, “Disney Cast Life.”

This episode features audio from Bob Chapek thanking Disney Parks security and key personnel for taking care of the parks while they’re closed.

It also highlights nurses in Central Florida who celebrated Nurse’s Day with a performance of “Go the Distance” from Hercules and shows the Orlando Ballet making face masks with the materials donated by the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disneyland Resort President Rebecca Campbell shares a special Mother's Day message from The Incredicoaster queue.

