Disney Ambassadors Release Second Episode of “Disney Cast Life”

Disneyland and Disney World Ambassadors have shared the second episode of “Disney Cast Life” on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Ambassadors Stephen, Rafa, Marilyn, and Justin have released the second episode of their YouTube series, “Disney Cast Life.”

This episode features an interview with Good Morning America ’s Ginger Zee, who recently shared a video dancing to “Magic Happens.”

The video also highlights children of Cast Members dressed in home-made Disney Parks costumes.

