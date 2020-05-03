Disney Ambassadors Release Second Episode of “Disney Cast Life”

Disneyland and Disney World Ambassadors have shared the second episode of “Disney Cast Life” on YouTube.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Ambassadors Stephen, Rafa, Marilyn, and Justin have released the second episode of their YouTube series, “Disney Cast Life.”
- This episode features an interview with Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee, who recently shared a video dancing to “Magic Happens.”
- The video also highlights children of Cast Members dressed in home-made Disney Parks costumes.
Previous Episodes of Disney Cast Life: