ABC’s Ginger Zee Recreates Disneyland’s “Magic Happens” Parade at Home

With the Disneyland Resort closed, a lot of us are missing the magic of the parks, including the afternoon parades, new or old. ABC’s chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is one of those folks, and took to Twitter to show off her moves inspired by the Magic Happens parade at Disneyland Park.
What have y’all be up to? My friends and I learned a part of the Magic Happens parade at @disneyland and did it together. Kinda 😉😂 always magic with @robertzepeda and @reggieaqui … thanks @benaarontv for the edit 👍 song is #magichappens by @todrick #disneymagicmoments pic.twitter.com/RGzhXGCahC
— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) April 16, 2020
What’s Happening:
- ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee and some friends have learned some choreography from the new parade at the Disneyland Resort, Magic Happens.
- Last summer at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, it was announced that Disneyland Park would soon be getting a new high-energy parade to replace the aging Mickey’s Soundsational Parade.
- The parade, Magic Happens, was scheduled to debut Friday February 28th, but actually started a day early on February 27th and feature floats based on the magical aspects and characters of Disney films with units based on Moana, Coco, Frozen 2 and a finale featuring The Sword and the Stone, Sleeping Beauty, The Princess and the Frog, and Cinderella.
- This is all set to a soundtrack that was made with the collaborative efforts of YouTube sensation Todrick Hall, that many, including Ginger Zee, are using to recreate their own version of the parade at home, and it has been made especially easy now that the song is available on Apple Music as well as other streaming services, like Spotify.
- Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist at ABC News, reporting on the nation’s weather on Good Morning America and across ABC News broadcasts and digital platforms. Previously she was the meteorologist for Good Morning America Weekend. Additionally, Zee hosts an ABC News original digital series “Food Forecast.” Zee, who has storm chased since college, has a genuine passion for the atmosphere and a dedication to getting young people interested in science. Zee lended her voice to “Dr. Zephyr Skye,” the storm chasing alien of Disney Junior’s hit show Miles from Tomorrowland.