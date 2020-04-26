Disney Premieres New “Cast Life” Video Series Hosted by Ambassadors from Disneyland and Disney World

The Disney Ambassadors from Disneyland and Walt Disney World have shared a video highlighting the magic Cast Members are making while the parks are closed.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Ambassador Justin hosts an episode of “Disney Cast Life,” joined by fellow Disneyland Ambassador Rafa and Disney World Ambassadors Marilyn and Stephen.

The video includes a message to Cast Members from Dr. Jane Goodall thanking them for their conservation efforts as an Earth Day surprise.

Ashley Eckstein shares her first Cast Member photo as a performer in the Hercules parade when she was sixteen.

parade when she was sixteen. Alyssa from Disney’s Aulani Resort joins to talk about the food that Disney has donated to local communities while Disney resorts remain closed.

The end of the video makes it sound like this will be a new weekly series that Cast Members and fans can look forward to.

