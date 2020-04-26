Disney Premieres New “Cast Life” Video Series Hosted by Ambassadors from Disneyland and Disney World

The Disney Ambassadors from Disneyland and Walt Disney World have shared a video highlighting the magic Cast Members are making while the parks are closed.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Ambassador Justin hosts an episode of “Disney Cast Life,” joined by fellow Disneyland Ambassador Rafa and Disney World Ambassadors Marilyn and Stephen.
- The video includes a message to Cast Members from Dr. Jane Goodall thanking them for their conservation efforts as an Earth Day surprise.
- Ashley Eckstein shares her first Cast Member photo as a performer in the Hercules parade when she was sixteen.
- Alyssa from Disney’s Aulani Resort joins to talk about the food that Disney has donated to local communities while Disney resorts remain closed.
- The end of the video makes it sound like this will be a new weekly series that Cast Members and fans can look forward to.