Hulu Shares Official Trailer for “Love, Victor” Ahead of June 19 Premiere

With just a few weeks until its premiere, Hulu has shared the official trailer for their original series Love, Victor.
What’s happening:
- Hulu has released a new trailer for Love, Victor ahead of the series’ June 19 debut.
- A spinoff of the film Love, Simon which itself was based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Victor takes place in the same world with a new cast of characters.
- The trailer gives audiences a better look at the challenges Victor is facing at home and school along with introducing some of the new faces that will be key players in this story.
- Earlier this year, fans enjoyed a first look scene featuring Victor interviewing for a barista job with his classmate and potential boss, Benji.
About the series:
- “Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”
Cast:
- Michael Cimino as Victor
- Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) as Isabel
- Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) as Narrator
- James Martinez (Army Wives) as Armando
- Isabella Ferreira (Orange is the New Black) as Pilar
- Mateo Fernandez as Adrian
- Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) as Lake
- George Sear (Will) as Benji
- Anthony Turpel (9-1-1) as Felix
- Mason Gooding (The Good Doctor) as Andrew
All 10 episodes of Love, Victor will premiere June 19 on Hulu