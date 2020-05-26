Hulu Shares Official Trailer for “Love, Victor” Ahead of June 19 Premiere

With just a few weeks until its premiere, Hulu has shared the official trailer for their original series Love, Victor.

What’s happening:

Hulu has released a new trailer for Love, Victor ahead of the series’ June 19 debut.

A spinoff of the film Love, Simon which itself was based on the book Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, Love, Victor takes place in the same world with a new cast of characters.

The trailer gives audiences a better look at the challenges Victor is facing at home and school along with introducing some of the new faces that will be key players in this story.

Earlier this year, fans enjoyed a first look scene featuring Victor

About the series:

“Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s acclaimed novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Cast:

Michael Cimino as Victor

Ana Ortiz ( Ugly Betty ) as Isabel

) as Isabel Nick Robinson ( Love, Simon ) as Narrator

) as Narrator James Martinez ( Army Wives ) as Armando

) as Armando Isabella Ferreira ( Orange is the New Black ) as Pilar

) as Pilar Mateo Fernandez as Adrian

Bebe Wood ( The Real O’Neals ) as Lake

) as Lake George Sear ( Will ) as Benji

) as Benji Anthony Turpel ( 9-1-1 ) as Felix

) as Felix Mason Gooding (The Good Doctor) as Andrew

All 10 episodes of Love, Victor will premiere June 19 on Hulu