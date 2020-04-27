Hulu Shares First Look, Announces Premiere for “Love, Victor”

This morning, fans of the groundbreaking film Love, Simon got a first look at the upcoming spinoff series, Love, Victor. The show which was originally developed for Disney+ will debut on June 19th on Hulu.

What’s happening:

Hulu has revealed a first look at their upcoming coming of age series, Love, Victor .

Inspired by the film and novel Love, Simon the 10-episode series will feature Simon’s Nick Robinson as narrator of the show.

Love, Victor will premiere exclusively on Hulu on June 19.

About Love, Victor:

“Set in the world of the 2018 groundbreaking film Love, Simon, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school. The 10-episode dramedy explores Victor’s colorful and complex world, from his loving family, to his new friends and first crushes.”

Love, Victor stars:

Michael Cimino as Victor

Ana Ortiz Ugly Betty ) as Isabel

) as Isabel Nick Robinson ( Love, Simon ) as Narrator

) as Narrator James Martinez ( Army Wives ) as Armando

) as Armando Isabella Ferreira ( Orange is the New Black ) as Pilar

) as Pilar Mateo Fernandez as Adrian

Bebe Wood ( The Real O’Neals ) as Lake

) as Lake George Sear ( Will ) as Benji

) as Benji Anthony Turpel ( 9-1-1 ) as Felix

) as Felix Mason Gooding (The Good Doctor) as Andrew