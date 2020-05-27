Full Time Disney World Cast Members Can Elect for a Temporary Transfer To Return to Work As Soon As Possible

Disney World is offering a one time voluntary temporary transfer to full time Cast Members who want to return to work as soon as possible according to the TCU Local 1908.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has issued a memo of understanding that Cast Members who want to return to work as soon as possible can sign up for a voluntary temporary transfer to a location reopening sooner than their home location.
- Full Time Walt Disney World Cast Members can sign up on the Hub where they can check off a list of positions they feel comfortable working in.
- Disney will use this list to fill in staffing gaps once full time employees from those areas have been confirmed to return to work.
- Cast Members who opt in for the temporary voluntary transfer will return to their original location when it reopens.
- This is not mandatory, meaning Cast Members can remain on furlough until their home location reopens if they don’t want to return to work right away.
- Disney Vacation Club resorts will reopen on June 22nd.
- Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen on July 11th with EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios following on July 15th.