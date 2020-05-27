Disney Vacation Club Confirms Reopening Dates with New Safety Policies and Expanded Point Banking Terms

The Senior Vice President of Disney Vacation Club, Terri A. Schultz, sent an email to DVC members confirming opening dates for resorts and detailing new policies and information on expiring points.
- Terri A. Schultz, Senior Vice President Disney Vacation Club, sent an email to DVC members confirming opening dates of their resorts.
- Some of these details were shared earlier today when Walt Disney World announced their reopening plans.
- On June 15th, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort plan to reopen.
- All Walt Disney World Resort Disney Vacation Club properties are planning to reopen on June 22nd.
- At this time, there is no news about The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort or Aulani in Ko Olina, Hawai’i.
- New procedures are in place and include the following:
- Enhanced cleaning of all rooms prior to arrival, including additional measures for dishware and appliances for Disney Vacation Club units.
- Standard Disney Vacation Club housekeeping throughout the length of stay.
- Increased cleaning and sanitization in high-traffic areas.
- New hand-sanitizing stations in key areas
- Physical distancing at restaurants, lobbies, pools, fitness centers and other public areas.
- Like Disney Springs and the theme parks, face coverings are required when entering public areas outside of your unit.
- Guests are encouraged to use the My Disney Experience app to check in remotely.
- DVC is also adding additional flexibility on expiring points, including the following:
- April through October 2019 Use Year points that are set to expire in 2020 and that were used for reservations during the closure period will be extended for one year from the current expiration date.
- April through October 2018 Use Year points that were banked into 2019 Use Years and used for these reservations will now all expire November 30, 2020.
- This temporary policy only includes expiring points that were used to book a stay arriving between March 12 and the end of the closure period and that involve a reservation cancelled after February 29.