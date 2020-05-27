Highlights from Today’s Reopening Presentations by SeaWorld Orlando and Walt Disney World

by | May 27, 2020 9:26 AM Pacific Time

Moments ago, SeaWorld Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort submitted their plans and protocols on the reopening of the resort. While only the dates may have come as a surprise, there are numerous policies that will be in place that we’ve seen at other reopenings.

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld Orlando presented their reopening plans this morning, hoping to reopen for an Employee Celebration Night on June 10th, with a public reopening on June 11th.
  • Seaworld is requiring anyone over two and a half years of age to wear facial coverings, and all guests must go through a temperature check before entering the park.
  • All animal viewing spaces will have markings in their exhibits to promote distancing, with certain exhibits only allowing one party at a time.
  • Regarding Aquatica and Discovery Cove, the presentation included CDC advisements that COVID-19 does not travel in water environments with proper sanitation, and reinforced their cleaning policies as well as increased cleaning of high contact surfaces like Rafts and Life Vests.

  • The Walt Disney World Resort has also presented their reopening plans to Orange County and are now moving forward for state approval.
  • The proposal outlines a phased reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom set to reopen on July 11th. EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios would open a bit later on July 15th.
  • There was no mention regarding Typhoon Lagoon, Blizzard Beach, or any of the resort hotels.
  • As was expected, face coverings will be required while on property. Reduced capacity of theme parks, restaurants, retail, attractions, and even transportation offerings such as buses and monorails will be implemented.
  • Temperature checks will be required at the entrance of each park and will be administered by a third party, likely Advent Health as we’ve seen at the already-reopened Disney Springs.
  • A new team of cast members will be on patrol engaging guests and politely enforcing new policies, such as keeping distance and wearing face masks.
  • “High Touch” Experiences, such as playgrounds and character meet and greets will be suspended temporarily.
  • Most notably, a new reservation system is being implemented and reservations must be acquired to enter the park.
  • Full details regarding the reopening of Walt Disney World can be found here.
 
 
