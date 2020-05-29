Adam Mckay Taps “Succession” Director Mark Mylod To Helm New Film For Searchlight

Known for his previous work on the series, Succession, Searchlight has found the Director for their upcoming dark comedy, The Menu, in Mark Mylod according to Variety.
What's Happening:
- Adam McKay, producer and director of films including Vice and The Other Guys, is currently working with Searchlight to produce a new dark comedy, The Menu.
- The Menu is set in the world of eccentric culinary culture. The movie follows a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, with a script penned by Succession writer Will Tracy and Late Night with Seth Meyers writer, Seth Reiss.
- Having directed a few episodes of Succession himself, McKay has entered negotiations with Succession director Mark Mylod to helm the new film. Aside from Succession, Mylod has directed numerous episodes of Shameless, Entourage, and Game Of Thrones.
- Alexander Payne (Election, Sideways, About Schmidt) had been previously attached to direct the film, but dropped due to scheduling conflicts. This will be Mylod’s first time helming a studio feature film.
