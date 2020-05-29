New Series “Inside 30 for 30” Coming Exclusively to ESPN+

by | May 29, 2020 8:20 AM Pacific Time

Starting this Sunday, ESPN+ will debut a new exclusive series, Inside 30 for 30 taking fans even further into their documentary films. The first episode will premiere in conjunction with the second part of LANCE.

What’s happening:

  • Inside 30 for 30, a new series taking fans inside ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 documentaries, will premiere this Sunday, streaming exclusively on ESPN+.
  • Over the next several weeks a new Inside 30 for 30 will debut alongside the release of documentaries:
    • LANCE (Part II)
    • Be Water
    • Long Gone Summer
  • With a diverse lineup of ESPN journalists and top athletes sharing unique, analytical insights and first-hand accounts, Inside 30 for 30 adds personal perspective and historical context to each new 30 for 30 film.
  • The Inside 30 for 30 series restarts a run of Sunday debuts for ESPN+ original content that began with Detail: 1998 Chicago Bulls. The five-episode series premiered in conjunction with each night of The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan’s last season with the Chicago Bulls.

Inside 30 for 30 Schedule

Inside 30 for 30: LANCE | Sunday, May 31

  • The first episode of Inside 30 for 30 will debut in conjunction with Part II of LANCE, which chronicles the inspiring rise and dramatic fall of infamous cyclist Lance Armstrong.
  • Hosted by ESPN E:60’s Jeremy Schaap, the premiere episode includes three of Armstrong’s former close friends and teammates featured in the film – Tyler Hamilton, George Hincapie and Bobby Julich.
  • The trio will give audiences a deeper look into the widespread, negative effect of doping on their sport and the central role Armstrong played during his run of seven straight Tour de France championships.
  • Part I of LANCE is available to stream now on the ESPN App.

Inside 30 for 30: Be Water | Sunday, June 7

  • A roundtable discussion led by ESPN MMA reporter and host Ariel Helwani, the second episode of Inside 30 for 30 widens the lens on the Bruce Lee story to address the immense impact the legendary martial artist had on sports, entertainment and pop culture as he fought through racial and cultural bias.
  • Five of UFC’s most popular figures – Zhang Weili, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal, Michelle Waterson and Bruce Buffer – join Helwani to share how Lee’s trailblazing career influenced their love of martial arts and paved the way for today’s MMA athletes.

Via ESPN.com

Inside 30 for 30: Long Gone Summer | Sunday, June 14

  • Hosted by ESPN MLB analyst Jessica Mendoza, Inside 30 for 30: Long Gone Summer will provide insight from the pitcher’s mound into the record-breaking home run duel of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa during baseball’s magical summer of 1998 and the devastating controversy that followed.
  • Mendoza will lead a discussion with former MLB pitchers who faced McGwire and Sosa that summer, giving fans a fresh point of view on one of the most important times in the history of America’s Pastime.

For more excellent sports content, the entire library of ESPN 30 for 30 films is available exclusively on ESPN+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Comments

