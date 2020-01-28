Sundance 2020 Film Review: “Lance” (ESPN 30 for 30)

by | Jan 28, 2020 9:52 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The world was shocked in 2013 when seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong publicly admitted to using performance enhancing drugs, casting his inspirational career in a negative light. A new two-part 30 for 30 documentary from ESPN Films called Lance presents his story through recent interviews with Armstrong himself as well as colleagues, friends, and enemies to paint a picture of who he is and what exactly happened. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival ahead of its ESPN premiere later in 2020.

If you don’t know Lance Armstrong personally, you quickly get a sense of his arrogance in the first sentence of the film. The cocky sports star opens up about the public’s response to him post 2013 with a recent anecdote about a group chanting “‘F’ you” in a public park, sharing that the only thing people remember about him is the way his career came crashing to a halt when he became the face of doping in racing. But to understand how he got there, you have to go back to the beginning, which this documentary does.

Viewers will meet young Lance Armstrong as he and childhood friends reflect back on who he was before becoming a big name in racing. His young meteoric rise to the top of the sport was fueled by talent and dedication, with teammates from the era recalling how brash he could be even back then. And you get to experience Lance at his first Tour de France where he discovers that all of the winners are using performance enhancing drugs, making it a necessary part of the game if you want to win.

A significant amount of time is spent on Armstrong’s cancer diagnosis and rough road to recovery. If you take away nothing else from the film, let it be the powerful impact he made with raising awareness for cancer research, empowering and inspiring cancer patients, and giving people hope. The former head of the Livestrong organization is included in the documentary and he makes it very clear how involved Lance Armstrong was before they asked him to step back following his 2013 fall from grace. Another woman who is a cancer survivor credits Lance for being the reason she has kids today as her doctors never told her about the infertility risks following chemotherapy, but she learned it from reading an article about Lance Armstrong. His caring and compassion for these people as displayed in the film is what humanizes him the most.

Lance Armstrong wasn’t the only fall boy in the sport to experience a similar level of public disgrace and financial ruin, but because he was the biggest star in the field, he is forever associated with it. An industry conspiracy emerges with people at the very top of the sport publicly speaking out against doping, while supporting it behind closed doors to advance the sport and their own self interest. If you thought Lance Armstrong was acting alone, you’re wrong and Lance sets the record straight. It never makes a statement of his innocence, quite the opposite in fact. But it showcases that in order to get where he was, this was a necessary evil.

In Lance, you’ll meet Lance Armstrong the celebrity, Lance Armstrong the philanthropist, Lance Armstrong the father, Lance Armstrong the friend, and Lance Armstrong the enemy. It’s a multifaceted view of a complex individual that you either love or love to hate. Whatever you’re opinion, it’s a fascinating character study and one that I highly recommend.

I give Lance 5 out of 5 yellow Livestrong bands.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend