NBA Reportedly Approves Plan to Return to Play at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Yesterday, it was reported that the NBA was ready to approve a plan to return to play at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Today, it appears the NBA has approved that plan, according to ESPN.

A source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the NBA’s board of governors voted to approve the league’s 22-team format to restart the season.

The NBA's Board of Governors required a three-fourths passage of the 30 teams on this plan and, according to ESPN’s source, the plan was approved with a 29-1 vote.

ESPN’s SportsCenter shared a fun Disney-themed video celebrating the return of the NBA:

When you wish upon a star … Welcome back, @NBA ✨ pic.twitter.com/Nc91ycGUuL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020