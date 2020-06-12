Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Next Events as Part of Their “Happily Ever After Hours” Series

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced the next few programs as part of their Happily Ever After Hours series. What’s Happening: The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.

Earlier today, they revealed three more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place from June 17th – June 24th

Registration for these programs will be available starting today, Friday, June 12 at noon via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar

Former Imagineer Tom Morris Wed, June 17th 5:30 PM PT Join former Imagineer Tom Morris for behind-the-scenes stories from his works at the Disney Parks and his recent role in the Leslie Iwerks Disney+ docuseries, The Imagineering Story.

Animator and Academy Award-Nominated Screenwriter Jim Capobianco Fri, Jun 19 5:30 PM PT Join Animator and Oscar-winnine Screenwriter Jim Capobianco for behind-the-scenes stories from his career at Disney/Pixar on feature films including: Toy Story 2 Finding Nemo Ratatouille Up Inside Out Mary Poppins Returns

Disney Legend and Actress Jodi Benson Wed, Jun 24 5:30 PM PT Join Disney Legend actress Jodi Benson, the voice behind Ariel in the Academy Award-winning The Little Mermaid , for behind-the-scenes stories from her illustrious film, television, and stage career.

The Walt Disney Family Museum also recently premiered The World of Tomorrow, a new virtual exhibition featuring works created by the museum's global community. Inspired by each artists' vision for a "world of tomorrow," the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be displayed to the public in a 3D-rendered recreation of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall.

