Walt Disney Family Museum Announces Next Events as Part of Their “Happily Ever After Hours” Series

by | Jun 12, 2020 1:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The Walt Disney Family Museum in San Francisco has announced the next few programs as part of their Happily Ever After Hours series.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Family Museum is continuing their popular Happily Ever After Hours series via Zoom webinar while the Museum remains closed.
  • Earlier today, they revealed three more guests to present upcoming sessions that will take place from June 17th – June 24th
  • Registration for these programs will be available starting today, Friday, June 12 at noon via the event webpages at waltdisney.org/calendar.
  • Former Imagineer Tom Morris Wed, June 17th 5:30 PM PT
    • Join former Imagineer Tom Morris for behind-the-scenes stories from his works at the Disney Parks and his recent role in the Leslie Iwerks Disney+ docuseries, The Imagineering Story.
  • Animator and Academy Award-Nominated Screenwriter Jim Capobianco Fri, Jun 19  5:30 PM PT
    • Join Animator and Oscar-winnine Screenwriter Jim Capobianco for behind-the-scenes stories from his career at Disney/Pixar on feature films including:
      • Toy Story 2
      • Finding Nemo
      • Ratatouille
      • Up
      • Inside Out
      • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Disney Legend and Actress Jodi Benson Wed, Jun 24  5:30 PM PT
    • Join Disney Legend actress Jodi Benson, the voice behind Ariel in the Academy Award-winning The Little Mermaid, for behind-the-scenes stories from her illustrious film, television, and stage career.
  • The Walt Disney Family Museum also recently premiered The World of Tomorrow, a new virtual exhibition featuring works created by the museum’s global community. Inspired by each artists’ vision for a “world of tomorrow,” the diverse selection of paintings, drawings, photographs, and 3D objects will be displayed to the public in a 3D-rendered recreation of the Diane Disney Miller Exhibition Hall. Alex took a look at it and you can read his review here!
 
 
Send this to a friend