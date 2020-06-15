Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite After-Hours Event Postponed in Wake of Star Wars Celebration Cancellation

In the wake of this morning’s announcement that Star Wars Celebration 2020– previously scheduled for late August at the Anaheim Convention Center– has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland Resort has also announced that the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite after-hours event scheduled for the same week has now been postponed to a later (as yet unrevealed) date.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite would have helped kick off Star Wars Celebration 2020 with a night full of “unique entertainment, special food, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, collectible merchandise and more.”

What’s happening:

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite has been postponed to an as-yet-unannounced future date. The event was previously scheduled for August 27, 2020 in conjunction with Star Wars Celebration at the nearby Anaheim Convention Center.

Star Wars Celebration was also cancelled earlier this morning due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An earlier iteration of the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

This year's event would have been the first one to be held after the opening of Disneyland's immersive Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area, although access to the popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction would not have been available.

Though the Disney Parks Blog

What they’re saying:

Disney Parks Blog: “In light of the recent cancelation of Star Wars Celebration, we are making the decision to postpone Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite event to a later date.”