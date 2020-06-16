LEGO Reveals Full Lineup of “Super Mario” Interactive Building Sets, Expansions, and Characters

by | Jun 16, 2020 12:12 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Cue the famous Level 1-1 music and prepare to travel to the Mushroom Kingdom, because LEGO has just revealed its full lineup of Super Mario” products launching this summer. According to LEGO, today’s reveal “shows fans how they can ‘level up’ their LEGO Super Mario gameplay, creating exactly the LEGO universe they want their beloved character to come to life in!”

In addition to the Super Mario Starter Course (the only set to include the interactive Mario figure himself), LEGO collectors can get their hands on a range of Expansion Sets, Power-Up Packs, and individual blind-bag Character Packs representing instantly recognizable villains from the iconic Super Mario Bros. video game series.

Watch 8 NEW LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets!:

Mario collects coins as he adventures through brick-built LEGO levels featuring seven different action bricks which trigger interactions with the LCD-enhanced Mario figure. A downloadable LEGO Super Mario app keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding, as well as providing digital instructions for the sets.

71360 – LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course ($59.99)

1 of 4

71361 – LEGO Super Mario Character Packs ($4.99)

71362 – LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set ($49.99)

1 of 3

71363 – LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Expansion Set ($19.99)

1 of 3

71364 – LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set ($19.99)

71365 – LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set ($29.99)

1 of 2

71366 – LEGO Super Mario Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set ($29.99)

1 of 3

71367 – LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set ($29.99)

1 of 3

71368 – LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set ($69.99)

1 of 4

71369 – LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set ($99.99)

1 of 3

71370 – LEGO Super Mario Fire Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

1 of 4

71371 – LEGO Super Mario Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

1 of 3

71372 – LEGO Super Mario Cat Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

1 of 3

71373 – LEGO Super Mario Builder Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

1 of 2

71376 – LEGO Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set ($39.99)

1 of 3

71377 – LEGO Super Mario King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set ($49.99)

1 of 3

What they’re saying:

  • Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd.: “With today’s announcement, 16 LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs. Each player’s preferences and imagination are different. By adding already owned LEGO bricks onto the Starter Course, and different LEGO Super Mario expansion sets, we hope that people can create various different Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely.”
  • Jonathan Bennink, Digital Design Lead on LEGO Super Mario, the LEGO Group: “The reaction to LEGO Super Mario has been incredible. Super Mario is such an icon – and fans have been highly anticipating the release of the full details of the product line. Our entire range – from the Starter Course to the Power Up Packs, through to the Expansion Sets and Character Packs – have been built to bring Super Mario, his friends – and his enemies – to life. We love how creative Nintendo and LEGO fans are, and can’t wait for them to unleash their imaginations in how they interact with Super Mario in the real world.”

All of the above LEGO Super Mario sets will be released on August 1, but are available for pre-order right now at LEGO.com.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

