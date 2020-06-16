LEGO Reveals Full Lineup of “Super Mario” Interactive Building Sets, Expansions, and Characters

Cue the famous Level 1-1 music and prepare to travel to the Mushroom Kingdom, because LEGO has just revealed its full lineup of “Super Mario” products launching this summer. According to LEGO, today’s reveal “shows fans how they can ‘level up’ their LEGO Super Mario gameplay, creating exactly the LEGO universe they want their beloved character to come to life in!”

In addition to the Super Mario Starter Course (the only set to include the interactive Mario figure himself), LEGO collectors can get their hands on a range of Expansion Sets, Power-Up Packs, and individual blind-bag Character Packs representing instantly recognizable villains from the iconic Super Mario Bros. video game series.

Watch 8 NEW LEGO Super Mario Expansion Sets!:

Mario collects coins as he adventures through brick-built LEGO levels featuring seven different action bricks which trigger interactions with the LCD-enhanced Mario figure. A downloadable LEGO Super Mario app keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding, as well as providing digital instructions for the sets.

71360 – LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course ($59.99)

71361 – LEGO Super Mario Character Packs ($4.99)

71362 – LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set ($49.99)

71363 – LEGO Super Mario Desert Pokey Expansion Set ($19.99)

71364 – LEGO Super Mario Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set ($19.99)

71365 – LEGO Super Mario Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set ($29.99)

71366 – LEGO Super Mario Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set ($29.99)

71367 – LEGO Super Mario Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set ($29.99)

71368 – LEGO Super Mario Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set ($69.99)

71369 – LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set ($99.99)

71370 – LEGO Super Mario Fire Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

71371 – LEGO Super Mario Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

71372 – LEGO Super Mario Cat Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

71373 – LEGO Super Mario Builder Mario Power-Up Pack ($9.99)

71376 – LEGO Super Mario Thwomp Drop Expansion Set ($39.99)

71377 – LEGO Super Mario King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set ($49.99)

What they’re saying:

Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer of Nintendo Co., Ltd.: “With today’s announcement, 16 LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and I am really looking forward to seeing how people’s play expands with these and the unique Power-Up Packs. Each player’s preferences and imagination are different. By adding already owned LEGO bricks onto the Starter Course, and different LEGO Super Mario expansion sets, we hope that people can create various different Mario worlds and continue enjoying them indefinitely.”

All of the above LEGO Super Mario sets will be released on August 1, but are available for pre-order right now at LEGO.com.