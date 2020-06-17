Disney+ Pushes Release Date for “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” to September 25

Disney+ has quietly changed the release date of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, pushing its debut to September 25, 2020.

What’s happening:

Disney+ has shared new key art for their upcoming original film, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals .

Interestingly, the poster shows that the movie’s streaming debut has been pushed back from July 17 to September 25, 2020.

Disney has not given any indication as to why the date has changed, however it's worth noting that July 17th is Disneyland Park’s proposed reopening date

About the movie:

“ Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world.”

The film stars: Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam Niles Fitch as Prince Tuma Isabella Blake Thomas as January Olivia Deeble as Roxana Noah Lomax as Mike Faly Rakotohavana as Matteo Ashley Liao as Eleanor Greg Bryk as Inmate 34 Elodie Yung as Queen Catherine Skylar Astin as James



