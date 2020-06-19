Disneyland Unions Have Sent A Letter to California Governor To Deny The Resort’s Reopening Request Pending Safety Concerns

by | Jun 19, 2020 1:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Unions that represent Disneyland Cast Members have teamed up with a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to not approve the resort’s request for approval to reopen in July until their safety concerns have been addressed by Disney.

What’s Happening:

  • Eleven unions representing Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort have shared the letter below that was sent to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
  • The letter states that not all of the unions’ safety concerns have been addressed by Disney and encourage the Governor to not approve Disneyland’s request to reopen in July until negotiations are finalized.
  • Disneyland previously announced planned reopening dates of Downtown Disney on July 9th and the parks on July 17th.
  • The letter applauds Disneyland’s ability to pay Cast Members for the first month the park was closed and to continue providing healthcare benefits at no cost through the furlough period.
  • It also states that Disneyland has already agreed to temperature testing for each Cast Member before their shift.
  • The primary concern appears to be around testing and the letter also states that Disney has not yet responded to many other safety concerns.
  • In a facebook post, Local 50 President Chris Duarte adds that the company has identified 775 essential positions and will be calling Cast Members back as early as June 28th, which they feel is not enough warning.
  • The post states that Trainers, Leads, Production Schedulers, Receivers, Chefs, and Area Chefs will be among the first called recalled, but also states that this union has not reached an agreement with Disneyland on their recall process, fighting for seniority to be called back first.
  • Disneyland’s reopening plans have not yet been approved by the state, but the resort has released their planned safety enhancements.
  • The full letter to Gavin Newsom can be read below:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed