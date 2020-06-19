Disneyland Unions Have Sent A Letter to California Governor To Deny The Resort’s Reopening Request Pending Safety Concerns

Unions that represent Disneyland Cast Members have teamed up with a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to not approve the resort’s request for approval to reopen in July until their safety concerns have been addressed by Disney.
What’s Happening:
- Eleven unions representing Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort have shared the letter below that was sent to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
- The letter states that not all of the unions’ safety concerns have been addressed by Disney and encourage the Governor to not approve Disneyland’s request to reopen in July until negotiations are finalized.
- Disneyland previously announced planned reopening dates of Downtown Disney on July 9th and the parks on July 17th.
- The letter applauds Disneyland’s ability to pay Cast Members for the first month the park was closed and to continue providing healthcare benefits at no cost through the furlough period.
- It also states that Disneyland has already agreed to temperature testing for each Cast Member before their shift.
- The primary concern appears to be around testing and the letter also states that Disney has not yet responded to many other safety concerns.
- In a facebook post, Local 50 President Chris Duarte adds that the company has identified 775 essential positions and will be calling Cast Members back as early as June 28th, which they feel is not enough warning.
- The post states that Trainers, Leads, Production Schedulers, Receivers, Chefs, and Area Chefs will be among the first called recalled, but also states that this union has not reached an agreement with Disneyland on their recall process, fighting for seniority to be called back first.
- Disneyland’s reopening plans have not yet been approved by the state, but the resort has released their planned safety enhancements.
- The full letter to Gavin Newsom can be read below: