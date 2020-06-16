Disneyland Resort Will Require Masks Upon Reopening, More Safety Guidelines Revealed

by | Jun 16, 2020 4:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

With Disneyland Resort’s recently-announced proposed reopening dates approaching about a month from now, potential guests have been wondering what safety precautions the Happiest Place On Earth will be taking to help curtail the further spread of the COVID-19 virus during this unprecedented global pandemic.

Today Disneyland Resort shared its “Enhanced Health and Safety Measures” via its official website, in an effort to welcome Southern California guests back while preparing them for what they can expect on their next visit as far as public health is concerned. In addition to the requirement that all guests and Cast Members wear facial coverings or masks, there will be a number of precautions in place that echo steps already being taken by the company’s sister theme parks at Walt Disney World in Florida.

What’s happening:

  • As previously announced, Disneyland Resort will begin its phased reopening on July 9 with the Downtown Disney District, followed by its two theme parks (Disneyland and Disney California Adventure) on July 17– the 65th birthday of Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom.
  • Enhanced Protective Measures will include mandatory facial coverings for both guests and Cast Members.
  • Hand-washing stations and physical barriers will be in place where appropriate.
  • Theme park capacity has been reduced in order to ensure proper physical distancing.
  • All guests and Cast Members will undergo temperature screenings prior to entering the resort.
  • Disneyland Resort is recommending cashless transactions and is expanding the Mobile Order options in the Disneyland app to encourage the reduction of physical interaction.
  • The resort is also building upon its already high standards of cleanliness with heightened sanitation protocols.

What they’re saying:

  • Disneyland Resort: “We recognize that the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving, which is why our reopening approach is deliberately fluid and phased, and there are many factors that are helping us determine the timing of when various aspects of our business will reopen in a responsible way. In addition to following existing state and local guidelines, which continue to evolve, we currently are working with our unions to responsibly and thoughtfully implement new health and safety measures for Cast Members. While it may be a bit different from the last time you visited, we’ve come up with new ways to create magical moments together—and memories to treasure forever.”
