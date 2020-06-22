“Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi” Novel by Charles Soule First Chapter Revealed

Last month, Star Wars fans were devastated to learn that Lucasfilm Publishing’s highly anticipated cross-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic had been pushed back from its originally announced August 2020 debut to a new release date in January 2021.

Thankfully, those fans have been given a tantalizing advance taste of the first novel from that multi-author initiative, entitled Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi by author Charles Soule (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren). Those interested can visit IGN.com for the exclusive excerpt, which provides a brief backstory for The High Republic period before diving into the narrative itself.

Lucasfilm Publishing and Del Rey have released the first chapter of the upcoming novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi , over six months ahead of its current January release date. The chapter is available to read exclusively on IGN.com

Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi is currently scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.