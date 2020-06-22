“Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi” Novel by Charles Soule First Chapter Revealed

by | Jun 22, 2020 9:48 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Last month, Star Wars fans were devastated to learn that Lucasfilm Publishing’s highly anticipated cross-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic had been pushed back from its originally announced August 2020 debut to a new release date in January 2021.

Thankfully, those fans have been given a tantalizing advance taste of the first novel from that multi-author initiative, entitled Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi by author Charles Soule (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren). Those interested can visit IGN.com for the exclusive excerpt, which provides a brief backstory for The High Republic period before diving into the narrative itself.

What’s happening:

  • Lucasfilm Publishing and Del Rey have released the first chapter of the upcoming novel Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi, over six months ahead of its current January release date. The chapter is available to read exclusively on IGN.com.
  • Author Charles Soule has become a regular contributor to Marvel’s Star Wars comic book universe, but this will be his first full-length Star Wars novel. He is also known for his sci-fi novels The Oracle Year and Anyone.

What they’re saying:

  • Del Rey Publishing: “We know January is a long time to wait for Star Wars: The High Republic. So today we have a special treat. You can read Chapter 1 of Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule right now, courtesy of IGN.
  • IGN: “Prepare to take your first step into a new era of Star Wars. Set 200 years before the events of the Skywalker Saga, the High Republic finds the Jedi at their peak as they watch over the galaxy during a time of peace. But it’s not long before that peace is disturbed by a devastating incident and the Knights of the Jedi Order must spring into action.”

Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi is currently scheduled to be released on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

