Disneyland Resort Delays Theme Parks and Hotel Reopening Plans

Due to the State of California’s plans not to issue theme park reopening guidelines until next month, today the Disneyland Resort announced it would need to postpone the proposed reopenings of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- After proposing theme park reopening dates for July 17th, today the Disneyland Resort announced that those plans would be postponed.
- In a statement, Disney explained that The State of California will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until after July 4th.
- As a result, the resort says it will not have enough time to prepare for a July 17th reopening.
- However, Downtown Disney will begin its phased reopening as planned on July 9th.
- With the theme park reopening in limbo, the proposed July 23rd reopenings of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel have also been pushed back.
- The news comes on the heels of 11 unions representing the resort’s Cast Members sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom urging him to not approve Disney’s request to reopen in July.
- That letter stated that not all of the unions’ safety concerns had not been addressed by Disney.
- On that front, Disney noted that they have signed agreements with 20 union affiliates.
- Among those is the Master Services Council, which represents more than 11,000 Cast Members.