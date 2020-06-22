What to Expect when Downtown Disney Reopens on July 9th at the Disneyland Resort

As Downtown Disney ramps up to reopen in the coming weeks, Disney has posted some new information on what to expect once the Disneyland Resort’s shopping, dining, and retail district welcomes guests again on July 9th.

What’s Happening:

A variety of shopping and dining experiences will begin to reopen at the Downtown Disney District

Disney has implemented new health and safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and appropriate government agencies.

For Cast Members, Operating Participant employees and Guests, there are 6 key things to expect when visiting the Downtown Disney District: Limited parking and clearly defined entrances to the Downtown Disney District Temperature screenings prior to entry Face coverings are required Physical distancing measures, including physically-distanced queues and seating, and physical barriers at select locations Temporary operations modifications, including reduced hours at select locations and the suspension of entertainment offerings and high-touch interactive areas An increased focus on cleaning and sanitation, including the addition of hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers in key areas

Since many of these measures will be new, and may evolve, Disney wants to be sure Guests, Cast Members and Operating Participant employees are aware of all these changes before they arrive. Additional measures and information may be shared closer to the opening date.

During this initial reopening phase, Guests will be instructed to self-park in the Simba Parking Lot and make their way to the Downtown Disney District entrance adjacent to the Disneyland Hotel, near Earl of Sandwich. All other Guest parking locations will be closed.

Rideshare drop-offs will occur on Harbor Boulevard Guest drop-off and pick-up location, or at the Downtown Disney District Guest drop-off and pick-up location on Downtown Drive.

Also during this initial reopening period, Guests will undergo temperature screenings in front of the designated Downtown Disney District security screening location. Based on guidance from health authorities, anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 F or above will be directed to an additional location for rescreening. A Guest with a temperature of 100.4 F or above—in addition to everyone in the Guest’s traveling party—will not be allowed entry.

Disney has increased cleaning procedures in high-traffic areas such as handrails, benches, tables, handles, restrooms and more. Additionally, the Downtown Disney District will reopen with hand sanitizer and hand-washing locations, and Guests are highly encouraged to use these while visiting.

Guests are required to bring and wear face coverings when visiting the Downtown Disney District.

All face coverings should: Fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth and allow the Guest to remain hands-free Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face Be secured with ties or ear loops Be made of breathable material, either disposable or reusable

Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with the existing rules.

Managing the number of Guests visiting the Downtown Disney District has been a major consideration as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities and government officials. One of the ways to do that is to limit the number of Guests and Cast Members at any given time for each location.

Directional signage has been installed to assist Guests to maintain physical distancing as they move throughout the property. Additionally, ground markings will help promote proper physical distancing when queuing is needed at a location

Following guidance from health authorities and government agencies regarding enhanced screening procedures and prevention measures, we have made some temporary adjustments that include limited-contact Guest Services to promote physical distancing and cleanliness.

Physical barriers have been added in select places where it is difficult to maintain strict physical distancing guidelines. These may be visible in areas around cash registers, for example, to help ensure proper distances between people.

At this time, it is recommended that Guests use cashless payment options while visiting the Downtown Disney District, including debit cards, credit cards, Disney gift cards, etc. Guests can also use contactless payment options, such as mobile wallets, or purchase a Disney Gift Card at the World of Disney store and select merchandise locations for use at Disney-owned and ‑operated merchandise locations.

Dining locations at the Downtown Disney District will begin to reopen in a way that incorporates the enhanced health and safety measures, including physical distancing, the use of appropriate face coverings by Operating Participant employees, Cast Members and Guests, increased cleaning procedures and limited-contact Guest services.

To promote physical distancing and touchless transactions, a number of changes are being made to the dining locations, including: Increased outdoor patio-style seating available at select locations Parties seated at tables 6 feet apart Digital or single-use menus available at many locations

For some table service restaurants, Guests will be able to make advance dining reservations by booking online or on the official Disneyland app. Some dining locations may also use their own reservation system or virtual waitlist. Please check with each individual location to confirm their reservation process. Keep in mind, upon your arrival, all members of your party must be present before seating, and hosts must bring your entire party to the table at one time.