Disney Celebrates Two Disney Dreamers Academy Alumni For Their Important Healthcare Work

Disney has shared a new video celebrating two alumni members of the Disney Dreamers Academy and the extraordinary work they’re doing in healthcare fields.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has released a new video that highlights the extraordinary work of two alumni members of the Disney Dreamers Academy.
- Ashlyn Pinkins, an epidemiologist for the state of Louisiana, is from the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2011 and is currently tracking the virus.
- Kaylin Garnett, a certified nursing assistant and unit manager at a nursing home, is from the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2016 and recently became certified as an EMT.
- Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE is a four-day, transformational mentoring program for teens that has taken place at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida annually since 2008.
- Each class of 100 teens is encouraged to “Be100,” to be positive and “all in,” and to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
- Ashlyn and Kaylin carry the lessons they learned from the Disney Dreamers Academy with them in both of their essential roles.
- You can learn more about Ashlyn and Kaylin in this post from the Disney Parks Blog.
What They’re Saying:
- Ashlyn Pinkins: “It’s just been so informative and inspirational to see how much people push forward and how much work they actually do. To get a firsthand account of the work people are doing in the background is just amazing.”
- “This experience has confirmed that being on the frontlines to help others is what I want to do in life.”