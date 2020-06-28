Disney Celebrates Two Disney Dreamers Academy Alumni For Their Important Healthcare Work

Disney has shared a new video celebrating two alumni members of the Disney Dreamers Academy and the extraordinary work they’re doing in healthcare fields.

What’s Happening:

Disney has released a new video that highlights the extraordinary work of two alumni members of the Disney Dreamers Academy

Ashlyn Pinkins, an epidemiologist for the state of Louisiana, is from the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2011 and is currently tracking the virus.

Kaylin Garnett, a certified nursing assistant and unit manager at a nursing home, is from the Disney Dreamers Academy class of 2016 and recently became certified as an EMT.

Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE is an annual event held at Walt Disney World Resort

Each class of 100 teens is encouraged to “Be100,” to be positive and “all in,” and to pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.

Ashlyn and Kaylin carry the lessons they learned from the Disney Dreamers Academy with them in both of their essential roles.

