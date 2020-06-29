Limited-Edition Life-Sized Bust of “Star Wars” Droid CZ-3 Released by Regal Robot

The Star Wars film franchise contains countless blink-and-you’ll-miss-them background characters with unique looks and personalities that have etched themselves into the minds and imaginations of fans over the past four decades. One terrific example is the droid CZ-3– visible in the streets of Mos Eisley during the original 1977 Star Wars movie– who was played by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels and sometimes known as “white pointy face.”

Now fans of CZ-3 will be able to own a life-size replica bust of the not-so-famous droid, complete with authentic Star Wars-style distressing, thanks to our friends at the themed furniture and collectibles company Regal Robot.

What’s happening:

The themed furniture and collectibles company Regal Robot has announced a new 1:1 scale bust of the relatively obscure droid CZ-3, as seen in the original Star Wars film from 1977.

film from 1977. To create this recreation, Regal Robot worked with a scan of the actual CZ-3 costume mask, which was first sculpted by Lucasfilm’s legendary Brian Muir and inspired by early concept art designs of the villainous Darth Vader by artist Ralph McQuarrie.

Each bust will be made in the U.S.A. and hand detailed by the FX artists in Regal Robot’s New York studio.

Two editions will be available: a Numbered Edition ($1499) limited to 50 pieces and a Signature Edition ($1799) limited to 15 pieces and including additional weathering details, plus a plaque autographed by Brian Muir himself.

The pieces go on sale Monday, July 13 exclusively at RegalRobot.com

What they’re saying:

Tom Spina, founder of Regal Robot: “As a fan of the making of our favorite films, I feel very fortunate that we had the chance to get hands-on and up-close with that original prop costume in our work to bring this replica to life. Our team spent hours examining, photographing and measuring the droid costume worn in the original trilogy and used high-detail laser scanning to capture every detail of the suit. Using that scan, we have faithfully reproduced the wonderfully organic asymmetry in the costume’s mask, originally sculpted by legendary film sculptor Brian Muir, and a bit of the bib area and collar to help turn this into a great overall character display. We took great lengths to maintain the integrity of the scan and vintage details to create the ultimate replica of this droid. Gordon Tarpley handled that digital task beautifully and I personally distressed the paint masters for these editions. Mr. Muir has graciously signed the plaques for the signature edition and our New York team is now preparing to produce this super limited run and hand paint each piece, capturing that classic Star Wars look and feel with layers of aging and weathering.”

For more information and to pre-order the Limited Edition CZ-3 Replica Bust on July 13, be sure to visit Regal Robot’s official website.