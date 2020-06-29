Oga’s Cantina No Longer Listed as Available when Disney’s Hollywood Studios Reopens July 15th

One of the more popular offerings of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge that was expected to be available when Disney’s Hollywood Studios reopens on July 15th, Oga’s Cantina, the popular watering hole of the planet Batuu will not be available.

What’s Happening:

Oga’s Cantina, the popular bar in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The location is already a tiny, capacity controlled environment where guests were asked to share seating space with those not in their party, though those plans and arrangements may have been originally changed to allow the operation of the venue in the age of social distancing.

It was likely the mandate that has been recently issued in the state of Florida that bars cannot be open and serving alcohol at this time that led to the decision to remove Oga’s Cantina from the reopening offerings.

Fans of the Cantina will be quick to point out that food is also served at Oga’s. While this may be true, the food offerings are extremely limited with most of the appeal of the menu being dedicated to the beverages.

For those who really only wanted to go into the Cantina to enjoy a drink while listening to the jams served up by DJ-R3X, the former-pilot-turned DJ, can get a quick fix by listening to some of the tunes on Spotify and other streaming services.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is scheduled to reopen on July 15th with limited capacity, no fastpass, and no virtual queues. Many anticipate the attractions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will be the go-to location for those who have already booked their Disney Park Pass, a new reservation required to gain access to the parks of Walt Disney World.

At this time, no reopening date has been scheduled for Oga’s Cantina.