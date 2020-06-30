Eco Friendly McDonald’s Opens at Walt Disney World

by | Jun 30, 2020 2:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The only McDonald's restaurant on Disney Property located near Disney’s All Star Resorts at Walt Disney World has reopened after an eight month refurbishment that transformed it into an eco friendly experience for families.

This is the third version of this same McDonald's, which originally looked like a giant Happy Meal and was remodeled a decade ago to look more like a standard McDonald's restaurant. This latest remodel is environmentally conscious in a variety of ways, witch information about the various components available for Guests to explore.

1 of 4

The wooden screen That surrounds most sides of the restaurant was sustainably harvested and lightly charred, helping to shade the new outdoor dining room.

1 of 3

The windows “Breathe,” opening as needed to help keep the interior cool without wasting electicity.

1 of 2

1,700 square feet of the building’s exterior are covered in plants, which also help cool the interior of the restaurant and clean the air around it.

1 of 4

Guests are given an opportunity to help generate some power for the restaurant by burning off some calories on one of two Energy Spinning Bikes. They can scan a QR code to see their progress in an app.

The pavement around the restaurant also helps water drain into the ground.

1 of 2

It’s not easy to see from the outside, but the roof is solar powered. It provides shade on the inside while also providing clean energy for the restaurant to operate.

1 of 2

This restaurant encourages mobile ordering or ordering from a touch screen.

The seating area features expandable tables for larger parties that include brain teasers. Your order comes to you and you can even mobile order to your table.

1 of 2

To promote social distancing, some tables are blocked off.

1 of 2

This McDonald's promotes recycling items with clear guides as to which part of your order are recyclable and which should go into a landfill.

The new location was designed with a self-serve drink station, which is temporarily unavailable to decrease needing to use a high-touch surface.

Guests using mobile order to go can pick their order up from a counter dedicated solely to mobile orders.

1 of 3

As you leave, notice how each light in the parking lot is also solar powered. McDonald's has really taken the lessons from the former EPCOT attraction Universe of Energy to heart. The next time you’re visiting Walt Disney World, check out this new, eco friendly McDonald's experience.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed