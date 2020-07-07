ABC to Air Two-Hour “NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart” Special

ESPN will produce the two-hour ABC special, NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart, on Saturday, July 25, from 8-10 PM ET.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew: NBA Restart, will be led by host Maria Taylor and featuring analysts Paul Pierce, Jalen Rose, Jay Williams and ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The broadcast will include special guest interviews and live reports from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World

The show will emanate from ESPN studios with Wojnarowski reporting from Lake Buena Vista.

The show will preview the restart of the season and the NBA seeding games, while also discussing news from around the league since the March 11 season stoppage.

Additionally, the NBA Countdown team will examine the current climate in the sport amidst the social justice movement and how the NBA, NBPA and NBA player leadership is responding.

