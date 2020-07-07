Photos – Cast Member Preview at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World began Cast Member previews today and some friends of LaughingPlace.com shared a sneak peek of the magic with us. Just as Walt Disney intended, your journey to “The most magical place on earth” begins with a trip across or around the Seven Seas Lagoon. Our friends chose to travel by monorail. The loading experience has been modified with marked places for groups to stand and fabric partitions have been installed inside each cabin to help prevent air flow between groups. The ferry is also an option for those that prefer open air travel.

1 of 2

Roy Disney and Minnie Mouse enjoy a moment in Town Square as a Cast Member helps direct foot traffic down Main Street U.S.A, reminding Guests to keep their distance from other groups.

We’ve seen the new paint job on Cinderella Castle from Bay Lake Tower, but this was our first look at the new design from inside the park.

1 of 6

The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train has added plexiglass barriers between sections of queue since the switchback forces groups to be closer than six-feet apart.

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room is one of the few shows running, but every-other-row has been blocked off and groups should sit six-feet apart.

And speaking of social distancing being employed within attractions, here is a look at the markers reminding guests to maintain their distance in the queue for The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

The biggest change to The Haunted Mansion is the stretching room preshow, which is prestretched without a show. Guests walk through one door and out the other to access the attraction inside.

Attractions like the Liberty Bell riverboat feature group markers where parties should stand.

From the riverboat, our friends were able to see that the fisherman on Tom Sawyer’s Island has been updated with a new outfit.

The Country Bear Jamboree is not running, but Big Al and Liver Lips McGrowl were found above the closed attraction waving at Guests as they walked through Frontierland.

Characters appear randomly on parade floats and horses as they pass by, waiving at Guests. This is in lieu of a parade to prevent Guests from gathering too closely to watch it pass by.

1 of 3

The Liberty Tree Tavern is famous for its all-you-care-to-enjoy Americana meal and Guests can reduce contact with their server by ordering to their table through a QR code.