Photo Construction Update: Cinderella Castle Refurbishment at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World welcomed Guests back to select Disney Resorts today and one of our Florida correspondents, Jeremiah Good, is enjoying a night at Bay Lake Tower, a Disney Vacation Club resort at Disney’s Contemporary. He was able to see some incredible sights from his balcony, including our first close-up look at the work being done on Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park.

Laughing Place was the first to announce last February that the icon of Walt Disney World’s flagship theme park would be receiving a makeover with new shades of blue on the turrets, a soft pink exterior, and additional gold details added.

As you can see in the gallery below, the work has been coming along nicely while the park was closed. We will get an even closer look when Magic Kingdom park reopens on July 11th. Until then, this is about as close as one can get.

Workers are continuing to add the new details to the castle. The original announcement stated that the work would continue throughout the summer, but it looks like a lot of progress was made during the closure.

What do you think of the new look of Cinderella Castle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.