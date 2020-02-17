Disney World Announces Makeover for Cinderella Castle

Walt Disney World just announced that Cinderella Castle, the centerpiece and icon of Magic Kingdom Park, is about to get a makeover.

What’s Happening:

. From the image shared by Walt Disney World, the future state of the castle appears to have more golden enhancements and darker blue turrets, but retains the look and simplicity that has been a hallmark of the Walt Disney World Resort since it opened in 1971.

Work will begin in the next few weeks and will continue through the summer season.

Here’s a recent image of Cinderella Castle.

