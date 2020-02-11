Commemorate Your Visit to Walt Disney World with Disney Parks PEZ Dispensers

Walt Disney World fans have hundreds of options when it comes to purchasing souvenirs to commemorate their visit, and now they can add cute PEZ dispensers to that list.
What’s happening:
- Disney is now selling Disney Parks themed PEZ dispensers featuring some fun iconic characters.
- While these items aren’t new-new (they debuted in December), it’s nice to see some Disney pals being featured on the beloved candy collectibles.
- The first wave of dispensers includes:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Sheriff Woody
- Buzz Lightyear
- Alien
- Slinky Dog
- The PEZ can be found in select locations throughout the resort and each retails for $4.79.
