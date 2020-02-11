Walt Disney World Increases Annual Pass Pricing for 2020

by | Feb 11, 2020 7:39 AM Pacific Time

This morning, Walt Disney World unveiled updated Annual Passport pricing effective immediately.

  • After very large price increases to the Platinum and Platinum Plus pass options back in June, those two passes were not changed for Florida residents today.
  • For non-Florida residents however, the Platinum Plus Pass increased from $1,219 to $1,295 while the Platinum Pass jumped from $1,119 to $1,195.
  • The Gold, Silver and Weekday Select options for Florida Residents each saw a $20 increase as well, while the Epcot After 4 pass jumped $10.
  • In addition, the Premier Pass, which allows guests to visit both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, saw a $100 spike.
  • Below are the new Walt Disney World Annual Pass prices:

Walt Disney World Annual Passport Pricing

Ticket Type

Price

Premier Pass (Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts)

$2,199

Platinum Plus Pass

$1,295

Platinum Plus Pass (FL Resident)

$999

Platinum Pass

$1,195

Platinum Pass (FL Resident)

$899

Gold Pass (FL Resident)

$719

Silver Pass (FL Resident)

$539

Theme Park Select (FL Resident)

$439

Weekday Select (FL Resident)

$369

Epcot After 4 Annual Pass (FL Resident)

$319

Water Park Annual Pass

$139

Water Park After 2p Annual Pass (FL Resident)

$89

Annual Passes Types

  • Platinum Plus
    • The Platinum Plus Pass offers 365 days of admission to all four Walt Disney World theme parks along with access to the Resort’s two water parks, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course with no blockout dates
  • Platinum
    • The Platinum Pass offers 365 days of admission to all four Walt Disney World theme parks with no blockout dates
  • Gold Pass (Florida Residents Only)
    • The Gold Pass offers theme park admission throughout the year, with blockouts during Spring Break and in late December/early January
  • Silver Pass (Florida Residents Only)
    • The Silver Pass offers admission throughout the year, with blockouts during Spring Break, most of the summer season (early June through late August), and in late December/early January
  • Theme Park Select Pass (Florida Residents Only)
    • The Theme Park Select offers admission during certain times of the year to select theme parks with some blockout dates, which vary by theme park. Theme Park Select offers admission to at least one theme park on more days annually compared to Silver Pass. From time to time, existing blockout dates for Theme Park Select Pass may be lifted
  • Weekday Select
    • The Weekday Select pass is only valid on weekdays throughout the year, with blackouts every weekend as well as during Spring Break, the summer season (early June through late August), and in late December/early January
  • Epcot After 4 (Florida Residents Only)
    • The Epcot After 4 Pass allows you to visit Epcot after 4 pm on any day of the year
  • Water Parks
  • Water Parks After 2 (Florida Residents Only)
    • The Water Parks After 2 Annual Pass allows you to visit Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon after 2 pm during normal operating hours
Send this to a friend