Get a Special Message from Mickey Mouse in the Play Disney Parks App After Your Walt Disney World Vacation

Have you seen the new magic that comes to your mail box after your Disney Vacation? For years guests have received this cute Mickey Mouse art after they return home as a way to help remind them of their dream vacation, now with the help of the Play Disney Parks app the magic can come to life. Afterward, you’ll also earn an exclusive “Thanks for the Magic” digital achievement in the app. (Video @themeparkprofessor) . . #waltdisneyworld #WDW #disneyworld #mickeymouse #augmentedreality #ar #disneyvacation #playdisneyparks #instadisney #disneygram