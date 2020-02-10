Get a Special Message from Mickey Mouse in the Play Disney Parks App After Your Walt Disney World Vacation

Returning home after a magical Walt Disney World vacation is always tough. Luckily, now the magic doesn’t have to end once you leave. Guests will receive a letter with a special QR code that opens up a message from Mickey Mouse himself, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Guests who stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel for a minimum of three nights in 2020 will receive one of these magical letters after returning home from their vacations.
- As seen in the video above, when you scan the QR code in the Play Disney Parks app Mickey comes to life and delivers a special message.
- After the message, you’ll also earn a special “Thanks for the Magic” digital achievement in the app.
- The Play Disney Parks app offers all sorts of interactive fun and games both during and after your visit, including various games and entertainment themed to various areas of the parks, specially curated playlists and more.
- The Play Disney Parks App is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will close their Beach Pool water play area for refurbishment starting February 10. During the planned downtime, resort guests can use nearby pools or the Lava Pool play area at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
- Rustic Cuff at Disney Springs has officially opened the doors to their pop-up boutique. For a limited time, the company will have its own storefront at Walt Disney World where guests can shop whimsical and trendy jewelry, accessories and more.
- The marquee for the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, recently went up on the Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. A few days later, Goofy gave us our first look at the brilliant neon sign illuminated at night.