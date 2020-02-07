Rustic Cuff Opens Pop-Up Boutique at Disney Springs

by | Feb 7, 2020 12:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Rustic Cuff at Disney Springs has officially opened the doors to their pop-up boutique. For a limited time, the company will have its own storefront at Walt Disney World where guests can shop whimsical and trendy jewelry, accessories and more.

What’s happening:

  • Embrace the joys of fashion with the latest customizable looks from Rustic Cuff.
  • The adorable brand sells charms, bracelets, cuffs and a jewelry collection that celebrates the connection between two people.
  • Trendsetters of all ages will love Rustic Cuff’s fun and sassy accessories, especially their statement cuffs with a focus on inspirational designs and personal connection.
  • If that’s not enough, you can always get personal and add names, monograms, and favorite quotes to give your wearables that extra special touch.
  • Rustic Cuff is located across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at The Landing.  

You can’t miss this bring teal awning that marks the storefront for this cute boutique!

Once inside, take a look around at the colorful decorations at designs that truly pop. There’s even a mural featuring pictures of their signature items and a few cameos of founder Jill Donovan too!

In the middle of the boutique are chairs and a couch, providing the perfect place to socialize with fellow fashionistas and collaborate on which items pair best with your wardrobe. If that wasn’t unique enough, Rustic Cuff has a giant gumball machine full of colorful capsules that contain some surprises.

Dress up your wrists with these simple but fun statement charm bracelets that feature bright, textured beads and a Rustic Cuff charm.  

Any sports fans out there? Guests can choose from a wide selection of colored bracelets and team charms so they can support their favorite sports organizations. Go Team!

Of course those looking for statement cuffs and accent pieces will love these signature looks. Also, notice the super cute “Candy” vending machine full of tiny accent bags.

On the same wall as the vending machines are framed photos of Jill Donovan with celebrities who are fans of Rustic Cuff, and there’s another small jewelry display showing off the whimsical merchandise.  

Finally, there’s a seasonal display full of Valentine’s Day themed cuffs and accessories; and at the sales counter a few more tiny jewelry displays and a giant pink brand logo on the back wall.

Rustic Cuff will be at Disney Springs for a limited time and opens daily 10:00 am – 11:30 pm.

All photos by Jeremiah Good.

Send this to a friend