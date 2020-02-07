Goofy Gives Us Our First Look at the Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Marquee Lit Up at Night

Just a few days ago, the marquee for the new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, went up on the Chinese Theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Today, the Disney Parks Blog shared a new video in which Goofy gives us our first look at the brilliant neon sign illuminated at night.

The marquee won’t officially light up for guests until the attraction opens in March.

At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park’s Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal through which you can actually step into a colorful cartoon world where anything can happen. On this zany, one-of-kind adventure, guests can expect the unexpected as they ride through the NEW Mickey Mouse cartoon “Perfect Picnic.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 at Disneyland