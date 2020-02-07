Beach Pool Water Play Area at Disney’s Grand Floridian to Close for Refurbishment

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will close their Beach Pool water play area for refurbishment starting February 10. During the planned downtime, resort guests can use nearby pools or the Lava Pool play area at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.
What’s happening:
- The Beach Pool water play area at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa will undergo refurbishment from February 10-March 20, 2020.
- During this downtime, guests will be able to access the resort’s main pool, and leisure pools.
- Additionally, guests staying at the Grand Floridian Resort during the Beach Pool refurbishment will be offered the use of the Disney’s Polynesian Resort’s Lava Pool play area. Transportation via golf cart will be provided daily.
- Polynesian Resort’s Lava Pool hours are:
- 10:00am to 8:00pm (now through March 15)
- 9:00am to 11:00pm (March 15 and after)
