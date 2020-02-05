WDW Announces New Disney PhotoPass “Capture Your Moment” Photo Session Service

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can book a Disney PhotoPass “Capture Your Moment” experience where they will have 20-minutes in one location to take photos during park hours.

The price of a 20-minute session is $50 and Guests can add additional locations to their experience by booking back-to-back sessions with the same photographer.

At this time, Magic Kingdom is the only location available and all photo locations feature Cinderella Castle as a backdrop. Additional options may be available in the future.

The price of the “Capture Your Moment” package includes the photographer's time. Individual photos are subject to standard Disney PhotoPass pricing options, but guests with Memory Maker or Annual Passholders with PhotoPass download options will have access to those photos at no additional charge after their session.