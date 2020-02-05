WDW Announces New Disney PhotoPass “Capture Your Moment” Photo Session Service

Walt Disney World just introduced a new Disney PhotoPass upgrade experience called “Capture Your Moment” that starts February 10th, according to the Disney Parks Blog. Guests can arrange for a Disney PhotoPass photographer to meet them at specific locations within Magic Kingdom park for up to 20-minutes per session to capture a special moment in time.
What’s Happening:
- Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can book a Disney PhotoPass “Capture Your Moment” experience where they will have 20-minutes in one location to take photos during park hours.
- The price of a 20-minute session is $50 and Guests can add additional locations to their experience by booking back-to-back sessions with the same photographer.
- At this time, Magic Kingdom is the only location available and all photo locations feature Cinderella Castle as a backdrop. Additional options may be available in the future.
- The price of the “Capture Your Moment” package includes the photographer's time. Individual photos are subject to standard Disney PhotoPass pricing options, but guests with Memory Maker or Annual Passholders with PhotoPass download options will have access to those photos at no additional charge after their session.
- To book a “Capture Your Moment” package, call 407-939-7758.
Reasons to Book a “Capture Your Moment” Package:
- Guarantee a photographer is present during a marriage proposal.
- A fun Disney-themed baby reveal in front of a park icon.
- Surprise your family or loved one with a special holiday photo.
- Get the whole family together to capture a vacation memory without waiting in line.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney PhotoPass Celebrating 15th Anniversary with Special Photo Ops Around Walt Disney World
- February Disney Parks Wishables: Space Mountain Series
- Retro-Themed Disney Parks “Wear It Proud” Collection Hits the Shelves at Park Stores and shopDisney
- Photos – Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Marquee Up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Sneak Peek at New Exclusive Merchandise Coming to Disney Villains After Hours Events
- Lovepop to Move to New Store Location at Disney Springs in 2020
- The Muppets Return to Liberty Square for Presidents Day Weekend with “The Muppets Present…Great Moments in American History”
- Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Chiefs’ Win at Magic Kingdom
- New Ink & Paint Mouse Ears Released at Disney Parks
- Construction Update: Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land