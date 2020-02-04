Photos – Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Marquee Up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

As work continues on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, the marquee for the new attraction went up last night, only getting us more excited for its opening next month.

At Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the park’s Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal through which you can actually step into a colorful cartoon world where anything can happen. On this zany, one-of-kind adventure, guests can expect the unexpected as they ride through the NEW Mickey Mouse cartoon “Perfect Picnic.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ever ride in Disney Parks history to feature Mickey Mouse and will bring guests into its story using incredible technology developed for the ride that’s been described as, “two and a half D.”

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on March 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and in 2022 at Disneyland