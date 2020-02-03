The Muppets Return to Liberty Square for Presidents Day Weekend with “The Muppets Present…Great Moments in American History”

As we approach the holiday weekend, Disney has announced that The Muppets Present… Great Moments in American History will return in honor of Presidents’ Day, Feb. 15-17.
What’s Happening:
- The Muppets will pop up near Hall of Presidents throughout the day to share their own unique take on the founding fathers and the birth of the United States of America.
- The show takes place at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Liberty Square high in the second and third floor windows of the colonial buildings near the Hall of Presidents.
- In the show, Sam Eagle, the always patriotic American eagle, joins Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo and James Jefferson, town crier of Liberty Square. There, they retell tales from American history in hysterical fashion as only they can. – such as the midnight ride of Paul Revere and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
- The show premiered in October of 2016 and ran regularly until October of 2019, before appearing sporadically during the holiday peak season of 2019. This limited weekend run will be the first time the show has been seen since the 2019 holiday season.
- The show also has the unique distinction of being the last time long-time Kermit the Frog performer Steve Whitmire portrayed the world-famous frog before his dismissal from the company.
- Show times have not been posted at press time, though it is presumed as in previous performances that the Muppets will appear in the windows above the Heritage House numerous times per day during the show’s run.
- Featuring an original song and plenty of wacky Muppets humor, The Muppets Present… Great Moments in American History returns for a limited time on February 15th.
- Check out a previous performance of The Muppets Present Great Moments in American History below!
