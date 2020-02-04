Retro-Themed Disney Parks “Wear It Proud” Collection Hits the Shelves at Park Stores and ShopDisney

As we approach spring break and even summer, the Disney Parks Blog has unveiled a new line of retro–inspired casual and comfortable clothes that have hit the shelves at the various Disney Parks and Resorts around the country, with the Disney Parks Wear It Proud Collection.

What’s Happening:

The new Disney Parks Wear It Proud Collection is heavily influenced by the ’70s, with a wide assortment of apparel in fun, vibrant colors and retro designs that have something for every hippie at heart!

Offered as part of the collection are a groovy Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort spirit jersey, and perfect for the beach, a day at Disney Parks, or a dance party, a colorful Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort tank top will keep you cool as a cucumber. Once the Cailfornia or Florida sun goes down, you’ll stay warm in far-out hoodies and jogger pants.

Modern belongings can be carried in retro style with an adjustable crossbody bag, and that aforementioned sun can be kept out-of-sight with a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort baseball hat. Top off the outfit with psychedelic platform Crocs.

This new collection can be worn to select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, where guests can take part in a Mickey Tie Dye recreational activity that lets you join in on all the retro fun! Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort will host this exciting offering. Check your Recreation Guide or ask a recreation cast member for specific days and times of offering.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, check out some of the top locations that carry this collection:

Walt Disney World Resort: Star Traders (Magic Kingdom Park) MouseGear (Epcot) Chester and Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures (Disney’s Animal Kingdom) Once Upon a Time (Disney’s Hollywood Studios) World of Disney (Disney Springs) Marketplace Co-Op (Disney Springs)

Disneyland Resort: Pioneer Mercantile (Disneyland park) Bonanza Outfitters (Disneyland park) Elias & Co. (Disney California Adventure park) World of Disney (Downtown Disney District)

If you can’t make it to Disney Parks, you can find an assortment of both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort items such as jackets, spirit jerseys, t-shirts, tanks and more at ShopDisney.com

We spotted some of the collection at the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Check it out below!

