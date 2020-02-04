Retro-Themed Disney Parks “Wear It Proud” Collection Hits the Shelves at Park Stores and ShopDisney

by | Feb 4, 2020 6:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As we approach spring break and even summer, the Disney Parks Blog has unveiled a new line of retro–inspired casual and comfortable clothes that have hit the shelves at the various Disney Parks and Resorts around the country, with the Disney Parks Wear It Proud Collection.

What’s Happening:

  • The new Disney Parks Wear It Proud Collection is heavily influenced by the ’70s, with a wide assortment of apparel in fun, vibrant colors and retro designs that have something for every hippie at heart!
  • Offered as part of the collection are a groovy Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort spirit jersey, and perfect for the beach, a day at Disney Parks, or a dance party, a colorful Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort tank top will keep you cool as a cucumber. Once the Cailfornia or Florida sun goes down, you’ll stay warm in far-out hoodies and jogger pants. 
  • Modern belongings can be carried in retro style with an adjustable crossbody bag, and that aforementioned sun can be kept out-of-sight with a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort baseball hat. Top off the outfit with psychedelic platform Crocs.

  • This new collection can be worn to select Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, where guests can take part in a Mickey Tie Dye recreational activity that lets you join in on all the retro fun! Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort will host this exciting offering. Check your Recreation Guide or ask a recreation cast member for specific days and times of offering.
  • If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, check out some of the top locations that carry this collection:
  • Walt Disney World Resort:
    • Star Traders (Magic Kingdom Park)
    • MouseGear (Epcot)
    • Chester and Hester’s Dinosaur Treasures (Disney’s Animal Kingdom)
    • Once Upon a Time (Disney’s Hollywood Studios)
    • World of Disney (Disney Springs)
    • Marketplace Co-Op (Disney Springs)
  • Disneyland Resort:
    • Pioneer Mercantile (Disneyland park)
    • Bonanza Outfitters (Disneyland park)
    • Elias & Co. (Disney California Adventure park)
    • World of Disney (Downtown Disney District)
  • If you can’t make it to Disney Parks, you can find an assortment of both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort items such as jackets, spirit jerseys, t-shirts, tanks and more at ShopDisney.com
  • We spotted some of the collection at the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World. Check it out below!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend