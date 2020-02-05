February Disney Parks Wishables: Space Mountain Series

Another wave of Disney Parks Wishables has arrived! That’s right, we’ve reached the first Wednesday of a new month and Disney is celebrating with some cheery micro plush characters. This time it's all about Space Mountain attractions!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

The Disney Parks Blog

Inspired by the Space Mountain attractions, the new micro plush features five cuddly pals ready for a galactic adventure.

1 of 2

Guests can find the new series at select Disney Parks locations including:

Walt Disney World: Once Upon A Toy World of Disney

Disneyland : World of Disney

: Additionally, the collectible cuties are also available on shopDisney

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Space Mountain Series | shopDisney

The Space Mountain Series mystery figures include: Robot Dog Astronaut Mickey Astronaut Minnie Space Mountain Ride Vehicle



Space Mountain Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Space Mountain Series – Micro | shopDisney

The collection also features a standalone plush of the Space Mountain ride building.

Did you know that Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain attraction is 45 years old? Just a few weeks ago the best ride of the Disney Parks mountain ranges celebrated the milestone anniversary

Past Wishables Releases: