February Disney Parks Wishables: Space Mountain Series

Another wave of Disney Parks Wishables has arrived! That’s right, we’ve reached the first Wednesday of a new month and Disney is celebrating with some cheery micro plush characters. This time it's all about Space Mountain attractions!
What’s happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has revealed the next collection in the Disney Parks Wishables series and it’s out-of-this-world!
- Inspired by the Space Mountain attractions, the new micro plush features five cuddly pals ready for a galactic adventure.
- Guests can find the new series at select Disney Parks locations including:
- Walt Disney World:
- Once Upon A Toy
- World of Disney
- Disneyland:
- World of Disney
- Additionally, the collectible cuties are also available on shopDisney.
- Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Space Mountain Series | shopDisney
- The Space Mountain Series mystery figures include:
- Robot Dog
- Astronaut Mickey
- Astronaut Minnie
- Space Mountain Ride Vehicle
- Space Mountain Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Space Mountain Series – Micro | shopDisney
- The collection also features a standalone plush of the Space Mountain ride building.
- Did you know that Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain attraction is 45 years old? Just a few weeks ago the best ride of the Disney Parks mountain ranges celebrated the milestone anniversary!
Past Wishables Releases:
- The first wave of Wishables debuted last April and new characters are scheduled to arrive on the first Wednesday of each month!
- Other Wishables releases include:
- Disney Park Life (January)
- Frozen Ever After (December)
- Merry Christmas Series (November)
- Haunted Mansion Holiday (October)
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Attractions (September)
- Haunted Mansion Attractions (August)
- Splash Mountain Attractions (July)
- Ariel’s Undersea Adventure (June)
- Buzz Lightyear Attractions (May)